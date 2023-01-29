First win of the season for Mankato West Scarlets

The Mankato West Scarlets have had a rough ride this season, but after 20 games their first win finally came at home against the Austin Packers. Mankato West won the game 5-4.

Mankato West's Penny Gorman scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Scarlets started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Penny Gorman scoring in the first period, assisted by Marleigh Jordan and Maree Zimmerman .

The Scarlets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hope Rademaker scored, assisted by Maree Zimmerman.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Scarlets.

Sarah Wangen narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the middle of the third period.

The Packers narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Lauren Bowe found the back of the net, assisted by Peyton Squier.

Arianna Barrera tied it up 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Yazmine Huerta and Allie Davidson.

Just less than a minute later Penny Gorman scored yet again, assisted by Marleigh Jordan and Maree Zimmerman, and decided the game.

Ahead of Saturday's home game, the Scarlets had suffered eight consecutive defeats.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Scarlets hosting the Trojans at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena, and the Packers playing the Winhawks at 7 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.