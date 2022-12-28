SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
First win of the season for Eagan Wildcats

The Eagan Wildcats have had a rough ride this season, but after 12 games their first win finally came on the road against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. Eagan won the game 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 27, 2022 09:45 PM
Next up:

The Bluejackets host Duluth on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Wildcats host Apple Valley to play the Eagles on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.