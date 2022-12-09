First win of the season for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks have had a rough ride this season, but after eight games their first win finally came on the road against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton won the game 3-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bluejackets hosting Proctor/Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center, and the Lumberjacks visiting Duluth at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.