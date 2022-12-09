SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

First win of the season for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks have had a rough ride this season, but after eight games their first win finally came on the road against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton won the game 3-0.

500193553_f9fa7af378699559148dcde8ca211db3.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 08, 2022 10:39 PM
Share

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks have had a rough ride this season, but after eight games their first win finally came on the road against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton won the game 3-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bluejackets hosting Proctor/Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center, and the Lumberjacks visiting Duluth at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.

Related Topics: CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON