First win of the season for Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks have had a rough ride this season, but after seven games their first win finally came on the road against the Hopkins/Park Nordics. Chaska/Chanhassen won the game 4-3 after drama in overtime.

Chaska/Chanhassen's Addison Mach scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Nordics.

One goal were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Addison Mach took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Zoe Zielinski .

The Stormhawks ended a run of six consecutive defeats.

Next up:

The Nordics travel to South St. Paul on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Stormhawks visit Holy Family to play the Fire on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.