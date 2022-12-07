SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
First win of the season for Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks have had a rough ride this season, but after seven games their first win finally came on the road against the Hopkins/Park Nordics. Chaska/Chanhassen won the game 4-3 after drama in overtime.

500191821_aa7147957d2e82695d815eb3b6e884b9.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 06, 2022 10:54 PM
Chaska/Chanhassen's Addison Mach scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Nordics.

One goal were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Addison Mach took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Zoe Zielinski .

The Stormhawks ended a run of six consecutive defeats.

Next up:

The Nordics travel to South St. Paul on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Stormhawks visit Holy Family to play the Fire on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.