First win of the season for Austin Packers

The Austin Packers have had a rough ride this season, but after eight games their first win finally came at home against the Mankato West Scarlets. Austin won the game 5-4.

The Packers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sarah Wangen. Lauren Bowe assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Packers took the lead, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Sarah Wangen found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Peyton Squier.

The Packers increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period when Allie Davidson netted one, assisted by Yazmine Huerta and Alyssa Vlasaty.

Penny Gorman narrowed the gap to 5-4 late in the third, assisted by Marleigh Jordan .

Ahead of Saturday's home game, the Packers had suffered seven consecutive defeats.

Coming up:

The Packers host the Minnesota River Bulldogs in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The same day, the Scarlets will host the Tigers at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.