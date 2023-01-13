Finally a win – White Bear Lake Area Bears have ended losing streak after 4-2 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

On Thursday, the White Bear Lake Area Bears ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders. The final score was 4-2.

The hosting Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ava Johnson . Talia Domschot and Lyla Beck assisted.

Abigail Broz scored early in the second period, assisted by Delaney Schwab .

The Bears made it 2-1 with a goal from Ava Johnson.

Talia Domschot increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Amanda Smythe and Ava Johnson.

Cassandra Coffey narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Abigail Broz.

Amanda Smythe increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The Bears travel to South St. Paul on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Raiders host Centennial/Spring Lake Park to play the Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.