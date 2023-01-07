SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Finally a win – River Lakes Stars have ended losing streak after 5-2 vs. Northern Lakes Lightning

On Friday, the River Lakes Stars ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Northern Lakes Lightning. The final score was 5-2.

January 06, 2023 09:43 PM
Coming up:

The Lightning play Breckenridge-Wahpeton away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center. The Stars will face Sartell/Sauk Rapids at home on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.