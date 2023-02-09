Finally a win – River Lakes Stars have ended losing streak after 1-0 vs. Willmar Cardinals

On Monday, the River Lakes Stars ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Willmar Cardinals. The final score was 1-0.

River Lakes' Aubree McDonagh scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aubree McDonagh. Sophia Hess assisted.

Next games:

In the next round on Thursday, the Cardinals will face Prairie Centre at home at 7 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center, while the Stars host Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.