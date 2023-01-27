Finally a win – Red Wing Wingers have ended losing streak after 4-2 vs. Rochester Mayo Spartans

On Thursday, the Red Wing Wingers ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Rochester Mayo Spartans. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Allison Roe . Allison Kruger and Taya Cordes assisted.

The Wingers' Cheyenne Tyler increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Nora Meyer .

The Wingers' Tatum Zylka increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Allison Kruger.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Wingers.

Cheyenne Tyler increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Grace Handwerk .

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Spartans hosting the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, and the Wingers playing the Cougars at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.