Finally a win – Pine City Area Dragons have ended losing streak after 5-1 vs. Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

On Tuesday, the Pine City Area Dragons ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The final score was 5-1.

The Dragons started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ava Rydberg scoring in the first minute, assisted by Malia Mikyska .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0, after only 43 seconds into the second period when Rhiannon Ashworth scored, assisted by Arissa Rydberg .

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0, after only 49 seconds into the third period when Jennae Szucs netted one, assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth.

Isabel Skarohild narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later.

Abby Aagaard increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Emma Hermanson .

Rhiannon Ashworth increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Isabella Schneider .

Coming up:

The Tigers play Hopkins/Park away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Dragons will face North Shore at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.