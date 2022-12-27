Finally a win – Pine City Area Dragons have ended losing streak after 4-2 vs. Waconia Wildcats

On Monday, the Pine City Area Dragons ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Waconia Wildcats. The final score was 4-2.

The Dragons took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rhiannon Ashworth . Arissa Rydberg and Camdyn Prokosch assisted.

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Rhiannon Ashworth in the middle of the first, assisted by Abby Aagaard and Lexa Valvoda .

Ella Schluck scored in the second period, assisted by Annika Mielke and Mia Kelley .

The Dragons made it 3-1 with a goal from Lexa Valvoda.

Annika Mielke narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Mia Kelley and Ella Schluck.

Samantha Root increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Malia Mikyska and Peyton Perreault .

Next up:

On Tuesday the Wildcats will play at home against the Bison at 11:15 a.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament - Silver Division, while the Dragons will face the Northern Stars home at 4:15 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 1 - Herb Brooks Tournament - Silver Division.