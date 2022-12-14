Finally a win – Park Wolfpack have ended losing streak after 4-3 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

On Tuesday, the Park Wolfpack ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders. The final score was 4-3.

The Wolfpack started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Natalie Post scoring in the first minute, assisted by Alyssa Hill and Lauren Osland.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maggie Jensen scored, assisted by Molly Villas.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Hope Hadac scored, assisted by Delaney Schwab .

The Wolfpack's Molly Villas increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Taylar Nadler.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Wolfpack.

Delaney Schwab narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Stella Hadac .

Next up:

The Wolfpack play against North St. Paul/Tartan on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena. The Raiders will face Woodbury on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at North Polar Arena.