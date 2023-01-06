Finally a win – Northern Lakes Lightning have ended losing streak after 9-1 vs. Detroit Lakes Lakers
On Thursday, the Northern Lakes Lightning ended their wretched run of eight straight defeats with a win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The final score was 9-1.
Next games:
The Lightning play against River Lakes on Friday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Lakers will face North Shore on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.