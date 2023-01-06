SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Finally a win – Northern Lakes Lightning have ended losing streak after 9-1 vs. Detroit Lakes Lakers

On Thursday, the Northern Lakes Lightning ended their wretched run of eight straight defeats with a win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The final score was 9-1.

img_500214354_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 09:17 PM
Share

On Thursday, the Northern Lakes Lightning ended their wretched run of eight straight defeats with a win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The final score was 9-1.

Next games:

The Lightning play against River Lakes on Friday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Lakers will face North Shore on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES