Finally a win – North Shore Storm have ended losing streak after 3-1 vs. Rock Ridge Wolverines

On Friday, the North Shore Storm ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Rock Ridge Wolverines. The final score was 3-1.

The visiting Storm started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Harper Powell scoring in the first period, assisted by Katie Carpenter .

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kinsey Komarek scored, assisted by Natalie Larson.

Sydney Spelts scored late in the second period, assisted by Ayla Troutwine.

Storm's Hayden Bright tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Reese Costley and Sierra Geatz assisted.

Next games:

The Wolverines travel to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena - Section 7A Quarterfinal. The Storm will face Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.