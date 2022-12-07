Finally a win – Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons have ended losing streak after 3-1 vs. Mankato East Cougars

On Tuesday, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Mankato East Cougars. The final score was 3-1.

The Cougars tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Sydney Wang beat the goalie, assisted by Ashley Fischer.

The Dragons' Lydia Schultz took the lead late in the first, assisted by Grace Braaten.

Lydia Schultz increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Grace Braaten.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Cougars host New Prague at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center and the Dragons welcome the Waconia Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.