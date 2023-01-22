Finally a win – Hopkins/Park Nordics have ended losing streak after 2-1 vs. North Shore Storm

On Saturday, the Hopkins/Park Nordics ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the North Shore Storm. The final score was 2-1.

Hopkins/Park's Sofia Hoffman scored the game-winning goal.

Hope Ernest scored late into the second period, assisted by Libby Althaus.

Sofia Hoffman took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Bryn Etzell and Avery Shaw .

Next games:

Next up, the Nordics face North St. Paul/Tartan at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena, while the Storm face Hibbing/Chisholm on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. Both games take place on Tuesday.