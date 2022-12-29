Finally a win – Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders have ended losing streak after 5-0 vs. Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

On Wednesday, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The final score was 5-0.

The hosting Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lily Anderson . Isabelle Olerich assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Abigail Broz late in the first.

Abigail Broz scored late into the second period, assisted by Hope Hadac .

Late, Delaney Schwab scored a goal, assisted by Abigail Broz, making the score 4-0.

The Raiders made it 5-0 when Cassandra Coffey scored, assisted by Natalia Martineau in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

The Raiders were called for no penalties, while the Stormhawks received no penalties.

Next up:

The Raiders travel to Apple Valley on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Stormhawks visit Benilde-St. Margaret's to play the Red Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.