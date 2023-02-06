Finally a point – Rochester Mayo Spartans have ended losing streak after 3-3 vs. Visitation Blazers

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a win, at least the Rochester Mayo Spartans ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Visitation Blazers. The final score was 3-3.

The visiting Blazers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kate Killian . Anne Killian and Gracia Munoz assisted.

Gracia Munoz scored early into the second period, assisted by Kate Killian.

Seven minutes into the period, Andrea Augeson scored a goal, assisted by Claire Seims, making the score 2-1.

The Spartans made it 2-2 with a goal from Cass Arendt .

The Blazers took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Gracia Munoz scored again.

Ella Dozois tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Sophia Sather .

Next games:

The Spartans travel to Lakeville North on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena - Section 1AA Quarterfinal. The Blazers visit Prairie Centre to play the North Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.