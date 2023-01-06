Finally a point – Mankato West Scarlets have ended losing streak after 4-4 vs. Windom Eagles

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a win, at least the Mankato West Scarlets ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Windom Eagles. The final score was 4-4.

The Scarlets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Marleigh Jordan . Tori Tosch assisted.

The Eagles' Marissa Becker tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Presley Dockter.

The Scarlets took the lead late into the first when Penny Gorman scored.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Scarlets took the lead within the first minute when Penny Gorman beat the goalie again.

Presley Dockter tied the game 4-4 late into the third period, assisted by Ella Dockter.

Next games:

The Eagles play Minnesota River away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Scarlets will face Winona at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.