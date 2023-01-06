Field scores twice in Crookston Pirates' win over Devil's Lake (N.D.) Firebirds

The Crookston Pirates won against the hosting Devil's Lake (N.D.) Firebirds 8-1 on Thursday.

The Pirates took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Emma Laplante. Morgan Nelson and Reese Swanson assisted.

The Pirates increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jenna Seaver in the first period, assisted by Morgan Nelson.

The Firebirds' Ashlyn Abrahamson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Pirates led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Pirates increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Brynley Coleman netted one, assisted by Addison Fee.

Taylor Field increased the lead to 7-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kaylie Clauson.

Emmi Trostad increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Paetyn Strand and Kaylie Clauson.

Next up:

The Firebirds host the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Devils Lake High School. The Pirates will face Thief River Falls at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.