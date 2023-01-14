SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fergus Falls Otters' winning run ended after game against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Fergus Falls Otters' run of eight straight wins ended at home against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. Friday's game at Fergus Falls Community Arena finished 2-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 10:01 PM
Next games:

The Otters host the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena. The Warriors will face St. Cloud at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.

