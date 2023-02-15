Fergus Falls Otters win to decide series

The Fergus Falls Otters have secured victory in the series against the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 9-0 win.

The Otters took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Maddie Hulter. Maddie Brimhall assisted.

The Otters' Hannah Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Maddie Hulter and Ella Starzl .

The Otters increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Tyra Skjeret halfway through the first, assisted by Averie Tonneson and Skye Norgren.

The Otters scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Otters increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period when Aubree Nelson beat the goalie, assisted by Isabel Kloster .

The Otters made it 9-0 when Maggie Greenagel scored, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 9-0.