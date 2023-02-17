High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Fergus Falls Otters win over River Lakes Stars after an overtime drama

The Fergus Falls Otters won the game at home against the River Lakes Stars 2-1 in a game that went to overtime.

img_500252875_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:57 AM

Fergus Falls' Maggie Greenagel scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Otters took the lead when Maddie Hulter scored assisted by Hannah Johnson and Maddie Brimhall.

Halfway through, Abby Storms scored a goal, assisted by Sophia Hess, making the score 1-1.

In overtime, it took 3:09 before Maggie Greenagel scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ana Jyrkas .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.