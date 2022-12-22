SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fergus Falls Otters win 3-2 on the road against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Fergus Falls Otters broke a tie game, winning 3-2 on the road over the Northern Lakes Lightning on Tuesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 21, 2022 10:23 PM
Fergus Falls' Maddie Brimhall scored the game-winning goal.

The Lightning took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jerret Tietz. Rose Aldridge assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Otters.

Next games:

The Lightning travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Otters will face Park on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena (South) - New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament.

