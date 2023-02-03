High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Fergus Falls Otters victorious against River Lakes Stars

The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the River Lakes Stars 5-1 on Thursday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 11:02 AM
