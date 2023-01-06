Fergus Falls Otters score twice in the third to beat River Lakes Stars

The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the River Lakes Stars 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Fergus Falls pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Fergus Falls' Maddie Brimhall scored the game-winning goal.

The Otters tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Maddie Hulter in the middle of the first period, assisted by Skye Norgren and Tyra Skjeret.

The Stars took the lead, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Sophie Olson netted one, assisted by Sophia Hess.

Averie Tonneson tied the game 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Ella Starzl and Rachel Debrito .

Maddie Brimhall took the lead nine minutes later.

The Otters have now won five games in a row.

Next up:

On Friday, the Stars will host the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center and the Otters will play against the Prowlers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.