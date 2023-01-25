Fergus Falls Otters remain hard to beat

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres hosted the Fergus Falls Otters in a game that finished 7-1 and that was the Fergus Falls' 11th successive game without defeat.

Next games:

The Storm’n Sabres host the Roseau Rams on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Otters will face Willmar at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.