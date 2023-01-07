SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fergus Falls Otters beat Thief River Falls Prowlers and continue winning run

The game between the Fergus Falls Otters and the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Friday finished 7-0. The result means Fergus Falls has six straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:39 PM
Next up:

The Otters host St. Cloud on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena. The Prowlers host Crookston to play the Pirates on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.

