Fergus Falls Otters beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Fergus Falls Otters won their home game against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres on Thursday, ending 6-1.

The Otters took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Averie Tonneson . Skye Norgren assisted.

Tyra Skjeret scored early into the second period, assisted by Maddie Hulter.

Hannah Johnson then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Maddie Hulter and Tyra Skjeret assisted.

The Storm’n Sabres narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Jalyssa VanDenBerg found the back of the net, assisted by Tia Vogt.

Maddie Hulter increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Tyra Skjeret.

Maddie Hulter increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Tyra Skjeret.

Maddie Hulter increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Tyra Skjeret.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Otters will host Brainerd/Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena and the Storm’n Sabres will host River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.