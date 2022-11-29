Fergus Falls Otters beat Bismarck High/Legacy – Skjeret scores 2

The Fergus Falls Otters beat the visiting Bismarck High/Legacy 5-2 on Saturday.

The Bismarck High/Legacy players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alyssa Krikorian.

The Otters' Tyra Skjeret tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Maddie Hulter.

The Otters took the lead with another goal from Tyra Skjeret in the middle of the first, assisted by Maddie Hulter and Skye Norgren.

Hannah Johnson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Maggie Greenagel.

The Otters increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Maddie Brimhall scored, assisted by Tyra Skjeret.

Madison Flemmer narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Aspen Eslinger.

Maddie Hulter increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Skye Norgren.

Coming up:

The Otters host the Crookston Pirates on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena. The Bismarck High/Legacy players will face Thief River Falls on the road on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.