Farmington Tigers secure much-needed win

The Farmington Tigers have gone through a tough spell with a run of eight straight defeats. But after a 4-1 victory over the Eagan Wildcats, things are looking brighter.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 29, 2023 11:02 AM
Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Wildcats will face Mounds View/Irondale at home at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena, while the Tigers host Hastings at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.