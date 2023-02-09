Farmington Tigers in strong shape as they beat Rosemount Irish
The Farmington Tigers' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Rosemount Irish at home on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-1, meaning that Farmington now has four victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.
