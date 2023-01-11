SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the East Grand Forks Green Wave, making it four in a row. They won 10-4 over East Grand Forks.

img_500219696_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 11, 2023 11:01 AM
Next games:

The Green Wave host Grand Forks on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Devils Lake on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.

