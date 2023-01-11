Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the East Grand Forks Green Wave, making it four in a row. They won 10-4 over East Grand Forks.

Next games:

The Green Wave host Grand Forks on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Devils Lake on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.