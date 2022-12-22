Fairmont Cardinals win on the road against Worthington Trojans

The Fairmont Cardinals won when they visited the Worthington Trojans on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Karissa Newville . Isabella Larson assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hannah Goerndt scored, assisted by Karissa Newville and Isabella Larson.

The Cardinals' Karissa Newville increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Hannah Goerndt.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Trojans play Luverne away on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena. The Cardinals will face Luverne at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.