Ezra Oien scores four in Owatonna Huskies win over Winona Winhawks

Ezra Oien struck four times as the Owatonna Huskies beat the Winona Winhawks 8-1 at home.

Samantha Bogen, Kendra Bogen, Ava Stanchina and Averi Vetsch scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Avery Engbrecht scored for Winona.

The hosting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Averi Vetsch. Ezra Oien assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Ezra Oien scored, assisted by Ava Stanchina.

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Ezra Oien netted one yet again, assisted by Samantha Bogen and Ava Stanchina.

Ezra Oien increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Abby Vetsch.

Kendra Bogen increased the lead to 7-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch.

Ezra Oien increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later.

Next up:

The Huskies host Dodge County on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Winhawks host Black River Falls to play the Black River Falls players on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Milt Lunda Memorial Arena.