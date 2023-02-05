Eykyn strikes twice as Mankato East Cougars beat Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Mankato East Cougars defeated the hosting Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers 5-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Panthers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Annika Torbenson . Daelyn Williams assisted.

The Cougars' Kailey Newton tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Ava Tibodeau and Ashley Fischer.

The Cougars made it 2-1 in the second period when McKenzie Keller beat the goalie.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Jessica Eykyn scored, assisted by McKenzie Keller.

Jessica Eykyn increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third, assisted by McKenzie Keller.

Ashley Fischer increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Kailey Newton and Jillian Borgmeier.