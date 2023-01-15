Eykyn scores 2 in Mankato East Cougars' win over Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Mankato East Cougars defeated the hosting Armstrong/Cooper Wings 4-2 on Sunday.

The Cougars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brielle Newton. Emmy Schulz assisted.

The Wings tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Abby Hanson in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ruby Monogue and Lydia College.

The Cougars' McKenzie Keller took the lead late into the first, assisted by Trinity Jackson.

Jessica Eykyn scored early in the second period, assisted by Trinity Jackson and McKenzie Keller.

The Cougars increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Jessica Eykyn beat the goalie again, assisted by Ava Tibodeau and Sophie Steindl.

Makayla Levoir narrowed the gap to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Ava Mack and Taylor Fruetel.

Next up:

The Wings host the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The same day, the Cougars will host the Huskies at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.