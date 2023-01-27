Engbrecht's two goals net Winona Winhawks victory over Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Winona Winhawks bested the visiting Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The Panthers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Megan Gamble .

The Winhawks tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ayanna King netted one, assisted by Avery Engbrecht .

The Winhawks made it 2-1 in the second period when Avery Engbrecht found the back of the net, assisted by Kasja Kovala and Ana Gomez .

Avery Engbrecht increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period.

Paige Groslie narrowed the gap to 3-2 less than a minute later.

Briar Rouleau increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Addison Burns .

Next games:

The Panthers play against Mankato East on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Winhawks will face Red Wing on Monday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.