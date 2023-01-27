Engbrecht strikes twice as Winona Winhawks beat Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Winona Winhawks defeated the visiting Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers 4-2 on Thursday.

The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Megan Gamble .

The Winhawks tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Ayanna King scored, assisted by Avery Engbrecht .

The Winhawks made it 2-1 in the second period when Avery Engbrecht beat the goalie, assisted by Kasja Kovala and Ana Gomez .

Avery Engbrecht increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Paige Groslie narrowed the gap to 3-2 less than a minute later.

Briar Rouleau increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Addison Burns .

Coming up:

The Winhawks play Red Wing away on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Panthers will face Mankato East at home on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.