Engbrecht strikes twice as Winona Winhawks beat Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers
The Winona Winhawks defeated the visiting Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers 4-2 on Thursday.
The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Megan Gamble .
The Winhawks tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Ayanna King scored, assisted by Avery Engbrecht .
The Winhawks made it 2-1 in the second period when Avery Engbrecht beat the goalie, assisted by Kasja Kovala and Ana Gomez .
Avery Engbrecht increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.
Paige Groslie narrowed the gap to 3-2 less than a minute later.
Briar Rouleau increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Addison Burns .
Coming up:
The Winhawks play Red Wing away on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Panthers will face Mankato East at home on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.