Gentry's Ellie Sarauer rewarded with OT goal after teammate's 'rip it' mentality

ST. PAUL — Gentry Academy is advancing to its first-ever Class AA title game after defeating No. 1 seed Minnetonka 2-1 in overtime on Friday night in the Minnesota girls tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The Skippers didn't waste any time getting on the scoresheet as Molly Ryan ripped a shot from the high slot to put Minnetonka up 1-0 just two minutes into the match.

"The start of the game is exactly what we talked about going into it," said Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano. "We talked about playing Skipper hockey; fast, intense, systematic discipline, trying to create a fast start, get our forecheck rolling. I thought we did that and had a lot of sustained offensive pressure."

"I thought my kids played their entire heart and soul on the line. I thought they did everything that they possibly could to win the hockey game and I am extremely proud of them," Cassano added.

Things were then quiet for a while as both teams struggled to generate offensive chances in the middle frame.

Early in the third period, Gentry Academy found their footing as senior Alexa Hanrahan (Assumption) slid the puck past Minnetonka netminder Layla Hemp during a 2-on-1 breakaway opportunity alongside teammate Cara Sajevic (St. Thomas).

The two teams were deadlocked at 2-2 after the full 51 minutes and proceeded to go into overtime. Midway through the extra period, Campbell Heger (Sacred Heart) took a shot from the wall that was tipped into the goal by senior Ellie Sarauer. That goal advances the Stars to their first-ever Class AA title game in program history.

"Jenessa [Gazdik] dropped it back, there was one girl on me, she held her stick out, I saw the lane, and coach had been telling us all three periods to get shots on net because that's how we're going to beat them," said Heger. "In that moment I thought I'm going to rip it and go for the best, what's the worst that could happen?"

"With the seniors on our team, with 12 of us on our team, we were kind of destined to be in the 'chip this year, we worked so hard all season, and why not us?" the senior forward added.

Goaltender Zoe Laming made 26 saves in the game for the Stars.

"They were a phenomenal team, I was very surprised with how I played myself, I impressed myself I guess. I did not think I was going to be able to pull that off," joked Laming after the game.

Gentry Academy will play Andover in the championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m. while Minnetonka will play Edina for third-place.

Gentry Academy 2, Minnetonka 1,

Minnetonka: 1-0-0-0—1

Gentry Academy: 0-0-1-1—2

First period scoring — 1. MTKA, Molly Ryan (Kendra Distad, Lauren Goldsworthy) 2:00

Penalties — GTRY, Maiah Aanenson (slashing) 4:05; GTRY, Jenessa Gazdik (interference) 4:45; MTKA, Grace Sadura (tripping) 16:31

Second period scoring — None

Penalties — None

Third period scoring — 1. GTRY, Alexa Hanrahan (Cara Sajevic, Grace Delmonico) 4:30

Penalties — MTKA, Bella Finnegan (tripping) 11:45

OT scoring — 2. GTRY, Ellie Sarauer (Campbell Heger) 3:00

Penalties — None

SOG — MTKA, 10-3-12-2—27; GTRY, 3-9-5-1—18

Goalie Saves — MTKA, Layla Hemp 3-9-4-0—16 (2GA); GTRY, Zoe Laming 9-3-12-2—26 (1GA)

Penalties-minutes — MTKA, 2-4; GTRY, 2-4

Power-play goals-opportunities — MTKA, 0-2; GTRY, 0-2