Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Gentry's Ellie Sarauer rewarded with OT goal after teammate's 'rip it' mentality

Minnetonka scored just two minutes into the game but couldn't find the back of the net for the rest of the 49 minutes of the semifinal match.

Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0943.jpg
Gentry Academy made a play to score but the puck bounced off the goal back to Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 24, 2023 11:45 PM

ST. PAUL — Gentry Academy is advancing to its first-ever Class AA title game after defeating No. 1 seed Minnetonka 2-1 in overtime on Friday night in the Minnesota girls tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The Skippers didn't waste any time getting on the scoresheet as Molly Ryan ripped a shot from the high slot to put Minnetonka up 1-0 just two minutes into the match.

"The start of the game is exactly what we talked about going into it," said Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano. "We talked about playing Skipper hockey; fast, intense, systematic discipline, trying to create a fast start, get our forecheck rolling. I thought we did that and had a lot of sustained offensive pressure."

"I thought my kids played their entire heart and soul on the line. I thought they did everything that they possibly could to win the hockey game and I am extremely proud of them," Cassano added.

In that moment I thought I'm going to rip it and go for the best, what's the worst that could happen.
Gentry's Campbell Heger

ADVERTISEMENT

Things were then quiet for a while as both teams struggled to generate offensive chances in the middle frame.

Early in the third period, Gentry Academy found their footing as senior Alexa Hanrahan (Assumption) slid the puck past Minnetonka netminder Layla Hemp during a 2-on-1 breakaway opportunity alongside teammate Cara Sajevic (St. Thomas).

The two teams were deadlocked at 2-2 after the full 51 minutes and proceeded to go into overtime. Midway through the extra period, Campbell Heger (Sacred Heart) took a shot from the wall that was tipped into the goal by senior Ellie Sarauer. That goal advances the Stars to their first-ever Class AA title game in program history.

"Jenessa [Gazdik] dropped it back, there was one girl on me, she held her stick out, I saw the lane, and coach had been telling us all three periods to get shots on net because that's how we're going to beat them," said Heger. "In that moment I thought I'm going to rip it and go for the best, what's the worst that could happen?"

"With the seniors on our team, with 12 of us on our team, we were kind of destined to be in the 'chip this year, we worked so hard all season, and why not us?" the senior forward added.

Goaltender Zoe Laming made 26 saves in the game for the Stars.

"They were a phenomenal team, I was very surprised with how I played myself, I impressed myself I guess. I did not think I was going to be able to pull that off," joked Laming after the game.

Gentry Academy will play Andover in the championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m. while Minnetonka will play Edina for third-place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0838.jpg
1/18: Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) keeps the shot by Minnetonka forward Grace Sadura (7) out of the goal in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0880.jpg
2/18: Minnetonka forward Ellie Zakrajsheck (16) moves the puck against Gentry Academy in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0706.jpg
3/18: Minnetonka forward Lauren Mack (19) passes the puck past Gentry Academy defender Jenessa Gazdik (20) in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0653.jpg
4/18: Gentry Academy defender JuliAnna Gazdik (10) passes the puck past Minnetonka forward Senja Leeper (21) in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0748.jpg
5/18: Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) tries to out run Gentry Academy defender Jenessa Gazdik (20) as she tries to steal the puck in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0817.jpg
6/18: Gentry Academy defender Riley Reeves (13) and Minnetonka forward Grace Sadura (7) battle for the puck in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0621.jpg
7/18: Minnetonka forward Ruby Rauk (18) pushes the puck at Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0552.jpg
8/18: Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) stops a shot by Minnetonka defender Josie Hemp (15) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0532.jpg
9/18: Minnetonka forward Grace Sadura (7) sends her shot just wide of the goal and Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0383.jpg
10/18: Minnetonka forward Kendra Distad (14) skates with the puck against Gentry Academy in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0335.jpg
11/18: Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) fires a shot at the goal against Gentry Academy in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0453.jpg
12/18: Minnetonka forward Ava Lindsay (9) skates the puck past Gentry Academy forward Grace Delmonico (22) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0423.jpg
13/18: Gentry Academy forward Grace Delmonico (22) tries to block a pass by Minnetonka forward Grace Sadura (7) ˜in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0044.jpg
14/18: Minnetonka forward Molly Ryan (8) celebrates with teammates after her goal against Gentry Academy in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0415.jpg
15/18: Minnetonka forward Senja Leeper (21) works the puck around to the front the goal against Gentry Academy in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0152.jpg
16/18: Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) watches a puck go wide against Gentry Academy in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0160.jpg
17/18: Gentry Academy forward Haley Gray (2) tries to push the puck between Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) and the post in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy_0233.jpg
18/18: Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) and Gentry Academy defender Riley Reeves (13) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Gentry Academy 2, Minnetonka 1,

Minnetonka: 1-0-0-0—1
Gentry Academy: 0-0-1-1—2

First period scoring — 1. MTKA, Molly Ryan (Kendra Distad, Lauren Goldsworthy) 2:00
Penalties — GTRY, Maiah Aanenson (slashing) 4:05; GTRY, Jenessa Gazdik (interference) 4:45; MTKA, Grace Sadura (tripping) 16:31

Second period scoring — None
Penalties — None

Third period scoring — 1. GTRY, Alexa Hanrahan (Cara Sajevic, Grace Delmonico) 4:30
Penalties — MTKA, Bella Finnegan (tripping) 11:45

OT scoring — 2. GTRY, Ellie Sarauer (Campbell Heger) 3:00
Penalties — None

ADVERTISEMENT

SOG — MTKA, 10-3-12-2—27; GTRY, 3-9-5-1—18

Goalie Saves — MTKA, Layla Hemp 3-9-4-0—16 (2GA); GTRY, Zoe Laming 9-3-12-2—26 (1GA)

Penalties-minutes — MTKA, 2-4; GTRY, 2-4
Power-play goals-opportunities — MTKA, 0-2; GTRY, 0-2

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Andover finally breaks through Edina goalie to earn fourth straight trip to title game
Goals from sophomores Ella Thoreson and Maya Engler were enough for the Huskies to sneak by Edina and star goalie Uma Corniea.
February 24, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
JW_0203.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Goalies need a 'fish mindset' on Minnesota state tournament stage
Whether a netminder is playing for an underdog or heavy favorite, the ability to quickly forget past mistakes becomes critical at the highest level.
February 24, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Warroad heads back to title game, setting up a coaches' battle with Orono
The Warriors will look to defend their Class A title on Saturday after they earn a hard-fought 4-1 win over South St. Paul in the semifinals
February 24, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_1855.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Maddy Kimbrel buries rebound to give Orono OT win over Proctor/Hermantown
Mirage forced overtime after Izy Fairchild’s power-play goal with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.
February 24, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki