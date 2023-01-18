Ella Holm behind Moorhead Spuds' win over East Grand Forks Green Wave

The game between the East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Moorhead Spuds saw East Grand Forks' Ella Holm in deadly form. Ella Holm scored an incredible four goals in East Grand Forks' 10-1 road win.

Kate Kosobud, Annie Krieg, Taylor Brueske and Olivia Kortan scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Maggey Plante scored for East Grand Forks.

The Spuds started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kate Kosobud scoring in the first minute, assisted by Haylee Melquist and Lucey Wilson .

The Spuds increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Olivia Kortan scored.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when Annie Krieg scored, assisted by Bria Holm and Taylor Brueske.

The Spuds increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Ella Holm halfway through the first, assisted by Taylor Brueske and Anika Stromme .

The Spuds scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

Ella Holm increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kate Kosobud and Bria Holm.

Ella Holm increased the lead to 10-1 late in the third assisted by Elle Lebahn and Taylor Brueske.

With this win the Spuds have five straight victories.

Next games:

The Green Wave play Fergus Falls away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena. The Spuds will face Roseau at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.