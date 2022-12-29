Ella Fowler and Josie Grossman clinch it for Lakeville South Cougars against Forest Lake Rangers

The Lakeville South Cougars eked out a win against the Forest Lake Rangers on Wednesday. The final score was 2-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Ella Fowler scored the first goal assisted by Hana Fowler.

Seven minutes into the period, Josie Grossman scored a goal, assisted by Lilly Hunst, making the score 2-0.

Malia McKinnon narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Rylen Kissell.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Cougars will host the Tornadoes at 11:30 a.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle, and the Rangers will visit the Muskie at 9 a.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.