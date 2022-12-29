Elk River/Zimmerman Elks secure much-needed win

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 4-1 victory over the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets, things are looking brighter.

The visiting Elks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andi Huselid.

Tony Alm scored in the middle of the second period.

The Elks increased the lead to 3-0, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Annika Carlson netted one, assisted by Kaelyn Diehl and Jennie Mattson.

Dani Henrichsen increased the lead to 4-0 late into the third period, assisted by Andi Huselid.

Aune Boben narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Abigail Sullivan and Panella Rewertz.

Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Bluejackets will face Duluth at home at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena, while the Elks host Osseo/Park Center at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.