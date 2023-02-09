Elk River/Zimmerman Elks look impressive on the road against Duluth Northern Stars

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks put on a solid performance in their 2-2 draw away to the Duluth Northern Stars on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Northern Stars took the lead when Gracyn Schipper scored assisted by Grace Karakas and Mae McCall .

The Elks made it 1-1 with a goal from Abby Hansberger.

Halfway through, Gracyn Schipper scored a goal, assisted by Lucy Fellman , making the score 2-1.

The Elks tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Carly Humphrey found the back of the net, assisted by Julia Wilson and Emma Thomas.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Northern Stars host Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Elks host Rogers at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.