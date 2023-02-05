Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat in overtime the Rogers Royals

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks come away with the close win over the Rogers Royals at home on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

Elk River/Zimmerman's Andi Huselid scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Lauren Barnacle scored the first goal assisted by Alyssa Nuernberg and Taylor Hall.

Four minutes into the period, Abby Hansberger scored a goal, assisted by Dani Henrichsen and Tony Alm, making the score 1-1.

In overtime, it took 5:46 before Andi Huselid scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Tony Alm.