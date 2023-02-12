Sponsored By
Edina's Corniea headlines Senior Goaltender of the Year semifinalists

The top 10 senior goalies in the state have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Senior Goaltender of the Year award.

Edina's Uma Corniea
Edina's Uma Corniea.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 11, 2023 08:04 PM
The top 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Senior Goaltender of the Year award have been announced. Find out who was named to the list below.

  • Sedona Blair, Holy Family (New Hampshire)
  • Uma Corniea, Edina (Princeton)
  • Celia Dahl, Orono (Endicott)
  • Hailey Hansen, Blaine (Minnesota State)
  • Lauren Larson, Rogers (Sacred Heart)
  • Delaney Norman, South St. Paul
  • Sarah Peterson, Breck
  • Courtney Stagman, Andover (St. Anselm)
  • Annaliese Rader, Mankato East (Wisconsin-River Falls)
  • Jadyn Weiser, North Wright County (Assumption)

Sedona Blair, Holy Family:

Blair has been on the varsity team for six years and has played a majority of the minutes in goal the past four seasons. She currently has a 1.27 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. The senior has 27 shutouts over her high school career, with six this season in 2022-23.

20221217_Moorhead vs. Holy Family Girls_176.jpg
Holy Family goalie Sedona Blair tends the net during a game against Moorhead Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Moorhead Sports Center in Moorhead, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

She was a part of the U18 Team USA squad this past summer. The Fire currently have a 19-6-1 overall record. Blair will play Division I hockey at New Hampshire in the fall.

Uma Corniea, Edina:

If the markets were to exist, Corniea would be the betting favorite for the award. The senior goaltender has played varsity hockey for six seasons and has 43 shutouts over her high school career so far, the state all-time record. Corniea is also the winningest goalie in Minnesota girls high school hockey history with 100 victories and counting.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1-20220226T033122Z-001/CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1/Edina vs Minnetonka_0449.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Edina goaltender and Princeton commit Uma Corniea is on a state tourney streak
The senior goaltender has made five state tournament appearances so far, and has three state titles to her name.
September 13, 2022 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The Princeton commit played two seasons at Breck before playing at Edina. She has appeared in the state tournament every year of her high school career and has three state titles, one runner-up finish, and one third-place finish. The Hornets are 19-4-2 this season and Corniea has a state-best .958 save percentage, along with a 0.90 goals-against average.

Celia Dahl, Orono:

Dahl has been the starter for the past three seasons for Orono, which included a third-place finish at the state tournament in 2022. Dahl is in her fifth varsity season and currently has a .927 save percentage and a 1.32 goals-against average.

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0462.jpg
Orono’s Josie Raiche (16) clears the puck from in front of the goal against Proctor/Hermantown during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The senior netminder is set to play hockey and lacrosse next year at Endicott College (Division III). She has nine shutouts this season and a career total of 19. Orono has a 18-3-4 record so far in 2022-23.

Hailey Hansen, Blaine:

Hansen has been the starting goaltender for all five of her varsity seasons. She has 24 total shutouts, with a career high of seven this season. The Minnesota State commit had a .934 save-percentage and a 1.89 goals-against-average in 2022-23.

Blaine's season ended in the Section 7AA semifinals in a 3-0 loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway. Hansen recorded over 3000 saves in high school.

Lauren Larson, Rogers:

Larson is in her third varsity season with the Royals and has a career total of eight shutouts. She has committed to play Division I hockey at Sacred Heart University. Larson posted a .936 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average in 2022-23.

A goaltender wearing a white, blue and black jersey, with white pads and a black helmet stands in front of the goal.
Minnesota Girls
Rogers goaltender and senior captain Lauren Larson commits to Sacred Heart
The 17-year-old netminder has a .960 so far this season and posted a 1.30 goals-against-average last year as a junior.
December 07, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The Royals' season ended in the Section 5AA quarterfinals with a 5-3 loss to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids. Rogers finished the season 12-13-1 overall.

Delaney Norman, South St. Paul:

The senior netminder for the Packers has played a majority of minutes for five varsity seasons. She backstopped the team to a state tournament appearance last year in 2022 and is the all-time shutout leader at South St. Paul.

The 18-year-old is currently uncommitted, but has a .934 save percentage and a 1.38 goals-against average this season. The Packers have a 19-5-1 record so far. Norman has a total of 26 career shutouts.

Sarah Peterson, Breck:

Peterson is in her fourth varsity season with Breck and posted a .938 save percentage with a 2.35 goals-against average. Peterson broke the school record for career saves this season, with over 2000 saves made.

Breck's season ended in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minneapolis in the Section 5A quarterfinal. The program's record was 9-15-1 in 2022-23.

Courtney Stagman, Andover:

Stagman has played the majority of the past three seasons in net for the Huskies, and helped the team to a state title last year in 2022 and a second place finish in 2021. She has 33 career shutouts.

Andover vs Minnetonka_1082.jpg
Andover goalie Courtney Stagman (1) blocks a shot by Minnetonka's Molly Ryan (29) during the third period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The St. Anselm commit currently has a .934 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 2022-23. She leads the state in wins with 24. Andover is 24-3 this season so far.

Anna Rader, Mankato East:

The senior netminder is in her fourth varsity season and her second as the starter for the squad. She has a .943 save percentage this season with a 1.30 goals-against average. Mankato East is 19-6 in 2022-23.

Mankato East
Mankato East girls hockey warms up before their game against Orono at the 2022 Minnesota state tournament.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Rader has 12 career shutouts. In 2022, she led the team to a state tournament appearance. She is currently committed to play at the Division III level next season for Wisconsin-River Falls.

Jadyn Weiser, North Wright County:

Weiser has been the starter for the RiverHawks for three varsity seasons. She has 15 career shutouts, which includes five in 2022-23. The goaltender has a .918 save percentage this year with a 2.33 goals-against average.

A hockey goaltender stands in between the pipes while wearing a white jersey with red, white, and black pads. She has the letters 'NWC' on the front of her jersey and has a plain white goalie mask on.
Minnesota Girls
North Wright County goaltender announces commitment to play for brand new Division I program next fall
Jadyn Weiser, a goaltender from St. Micheal-Albertville High School, has announced her commitment to play for Assumption University. Assumption currently has club hockey, but will take the ice as a Division I program for the 2023-24 season.
December 04, 2022 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Weiser is committed to play Division I hockey in the fall for Assumption University. NWC is currently 12-11-2 on the season.

