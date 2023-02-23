Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Edina Hornets win knock out game against Lakeville North Panthers

The Edina Hornets might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Lakeville North Panthers. With a final score of 6-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500257206_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 03:34 PM

The Edina Hornets might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Lakeville North Panthers. With a final score of 6-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Lakeville North vs Edina_0170.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Intermission pep talk refocuses Edina in quarterfinal win over Lakeville North
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Rosemount vs Andover_0902.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Isa Goettl's hat trick, 'never let up' team attitude propel Andover to 9-0 victory over Rosemount
February 23, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
JW_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney recap: A look back at Class A and how to watch AA games
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live