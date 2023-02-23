Edina Hornets win knock out game against Lakeville North Panthers
The Edina Hornets might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Lakeville North Panthers. With a final score of 6-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.
The Edina Hornets might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Lakeville North Panthers. With a final score of 6-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.