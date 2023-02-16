High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Edina Hornets win knock out game against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Edina Hornets might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights. With a final score of 5-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500252277_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 16, 2023 11:00 AM

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.