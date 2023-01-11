Edina Hornets beat North Wright County River Hawks

The Edina Hornets won their home game against the North Wright County River Hawks on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

The hosting Hornets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tori Anderson. Sami Hankinson and Mary Velner assisted.

The Hornets' Lorelai Nelson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Whitney Horton.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Hornets.

Lucy Felling narrowed the gap to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Dani Weiland .

Next games:

The Hornets host Eden Prairie on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The River Hawks visit Moorhead to play the Spuds on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.