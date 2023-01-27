Edina Hornets beat Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights and continue winning run

The game between the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights and the Edina Hornets on Thursday finished 2-1. The result means Edina has four straight wins.

The Hornets took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ellie Chapman. Whitney Horton and Sami Hankinson assisted.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Tori Anderson found the back of the net, assisted by Lauren Zawoyski.

The Red Knights made it 2-1 with a goal from Lizzy Hamel.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Red Knights will host the Stormhawks at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center, and the Hornets will visit the Raiders at 3 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena.